I have relocated my children from London to Ghana due to the better living conditions here – Wontumi

Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, has stirred debate by claiming Ghana is more enjoyable and affordable than London.

In an Abusua FM interview, he cited relocating his children to Ghana for its better environment and cost of living.



He praised Ghana's initiatives like free education and Planting for Food and Jobs, which he said reduced food prices.

Despite public complaints of hardship, Wontumi insisted food is affordable, accusing the host, Kojo Marfo, of spreading opposition propaganda for discussing high market prices.



He emphasized that he finds Ghana more satisfying, even citing cheap meals like Gari and beans.



