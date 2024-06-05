I hide whenever I visit my hometown – Victim of locked-up investments

Lawrence Kwaw Sam

Lawrence Kwaw Sam, a member of the Pensioner Bond holders Forum, expressed deep distress over the emotional turmoil caused by his locked-up investment.

He lamented the impact on his family relationships and his inability to fulfill promises made to them.



Sam's investment was intended to create job opportunities in his hometown post-retirement, but after four years, he feels trapped and unable to visit his hometown.

Sam's sentiments were shared during a picketing event at the Finance Ministry, where the Forum demanded the release of their funds.



Dr. Adu Anane Antwi, the Forum's convenor, indicated that they would continue picketing until their funds are released.



