John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama of Ghana’s NDC congratulated UK Prime Minister-elect Keir Starmer on his landslide victory in the general elections.

Mahama expressed hope for a strong Ghana-UK partnership and optimism for his party's success in Ghana's December 2024 elections.

The Labour Party won 412 out of 650 seats, defeating the incumbent Conservatives, who secured 121 seats.



