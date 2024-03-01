I know Akufo-Addo will sign the anti-LGBTQ bill – Foh-Amoaning

Moses Foh Amoaning

Moses Foh-Amoaning, the Executive Secretary for the National Coalition for Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, expresses confidence that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will endorse the recently passed anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, passed by Parliament on February 28, 2024.

The legislation prohibits LGBTQ activities, criminalizing their promotion, advocacy, and funding. Those found guilty could face imprisonment ranging from 6 months to 3 years, while sponsors and promoters could be sentenced to 3 to 5 years in jail.



Critics, including the U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Evelyn Palmer, have voiced their opposition to the bill.



Foh-Amoaning emphasizes potential political consequences if the President chooses not to sign the bill, suggesting that it could provide the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) an advantage in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

In an interview on 3FM, he stated, "Well, the President is a very smart politician...with all that I know about the President, I know he will sign this bill. If he refuses to sign, it would be very easy for the NDC, [they] will just package the NPP as Trumu Trumu party."



Foh-Amoaning reiterates his commitment to preserving Ghanaian family values and pledges to confront opponents of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill in court.