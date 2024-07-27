I’ll be a truthful President – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

At the NDC campaign launch in Tamale, former President and NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama assured Ghanaians he would be truthful and not lie if elected.

He acknowledged the significant challenges ahead in resetting the country after four years of NPP governance, describing the situation as worse than reported.

Mahama urged all Ghanaians to unite in rebuilding the nation, emphasizing the need for hard work and collective effort.



