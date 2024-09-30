News

I’ll collaborate with mining communities to protect our environment – Bawumia

Dr Mahamadu Bawumia 615x410 Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Mon, 30 Sep 2024 Source: 3news

NPP Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has pledged to protect Ghana’s rivers from illegal mining (galamsey) if elected.

He proposed reforms to involve Chiefs and local communities in monitoring, and plans to establish a Minerals Development Bank to finance sustainable mining.

During a campaign tour in the Western Region, he emphasized that a Bawumia-led government would collaborate with mining communities to safeguard the environment and promote responsible mining practices.

Source: 3news