I'll drop bombshells if you retain Asenso-Boakye - Ken Agyapong warns Bantama delegates

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong has threatened to release corruption bombshells about colleague MP, Francis Asenso-Boakye; if the latter is retained as parliamentary candidate for the party.

He asked delegates of the party in the Bantama Constituency not to vote for Asenso-Boakye because he is among others pompous and corrupt in every sense.



During a meeting with some delegates on January 11, 2024; Ken whose brother, Ralph Agyapong is contesting Asenso-Boakye in the upcoming primary explained into details why the Bantama MP must not be retained.



Reject Asenso-Boakye threat



While entreating the delegates to vote for his brother, Ken Agyapong threatened to embark on a crusade of exposé against the current Bantama MP if he is retained.



“If you make a mistake and vote for Asenso, you will see the revelations I will bring out. Yes, I am telling you; it’s a condition. If you don’t want me to talk, vote against him.

"If you want me to talk, vote for him and I challenge you because we won’t allow you to destroy Ghana. We have no other place to go. Anyone challenging me here today that Kennedy Agyapong has spoken badly so they are going to vote for Asenso to win, you will see,” he added.



Reiterates corruption allegations against Asenso-Boakye



“You should be ashamed of yourself to go and vote for a corrupt MP like Asenso again. I am telling you; I don’t mince words. I don’t care how you feel. I am telling you the gospel truth because Ghana first,” he stated.



He buttressed an allegation by an investor that Asenso-Boakye as Deputy Chief of Staff, demanded a bribe of US$20,000 to facilitate a meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“When you were a deputy Chief of Staff you were taking bribes of $20,000. Do you think the man (investor) was lying? Go and ask. Ask Kwabena Asante of Adom FM whether the Chinese people he demanded $20,000 from paid? I stopped it.



"If you would remember I cautioned that NPP people were disgracing Akufo-Addo, those at the Jubilee House demanding monies before allowing people to see the president. I was referring to Asenso. Today, I am telling you; I was referring to Asenso,” Ken Agyapong who is the current Member of Parliament for Assin Central alleged.



Asenso-Boakye and Ralph Agyapong are set for a showdown on January 27, 2023, when the delegates of the party in constituencies with incumbent MPs will go to the polls to elect parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general election.