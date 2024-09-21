I’ll file an injunction against the 2024 elections – PNP’s Janet Nabla

Nabla argues that the EC's decision was unfair

Source: 3news

Janet Nabla, the People's National Party (PNP) flagbearer, plans to challenge the Electoral Commission (EC) after being disqualified from the 2024 presidential elections.

She announced her intent to take the matter to the Supreme Court and file an injunction to stop the December polls.



Nabla argues that the EC's decision was unfair, citing that other candidates were allowed to correct errors while her running mate’s missing signature led to her disqualification.

She expressed doubts about the EC’s ability to deliver a credible election and called for an international forensic audit of the nomination process.



