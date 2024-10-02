News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

I’ll keep supporting my wife to become an MP – Keche Andrew

Image 9.png Andrew and his wife

Wed, 2 Oct 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Keche member Andrew Cudjoe has expressed strong support for his wife, Joana Gyan, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central.

Keche member Andrew Cudjoe has expressed strong support for his wife, Joana Gyan, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central. He praised her philanthropic efforts, including funding the education of 17 students at GIMPA, and expressed confidence that her potential as an MP would further benefit others.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh