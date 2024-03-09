I’ll liaise with stakeholders to ensure teaching of GaDangme in schools – Titus Glover

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover

Source: CNR

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East and the Greater Accra Regional Minister-designate has pledged to work with stakeholders to introduce the teaching of GaDangme in schools across the region if given the nod.

During his vetting by Parliament’s Appointment Committee in Accra on Thursday, he responded to concerns about the absence of the GaDangme language in some regional schools.



He attributed the lack of Gadangme language in many schools in the region to urbanisation.



However, Mr. Glover highlighted the unique and highly recognised culture of the Gadangmes.

He expressed his intention to collaborate with the education minister and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to ensure the inclusion of the GaDangme language in school curricula when given the nod.



“It is unfortunate that urbanisation has contributed to this challenge that we are facing as a region. But we are proud as Gadangmes that we are identified first by our culture, our tradition, the food we eat, our festivals, and the language or dialect that we speak.



“I will quickly liaise with the Minister for Education…Ghana Education Service and the Minister for Education we need to sit and look at what we can all do collectively to ensure that our languages are taught in our schools,” he stated.