I’ll name my running mate a week after I become PNC’s flagbearer – Bernard Mornah

Bernard Mornah

Source: TIG Post

Bernard Mornah, former National Chairman and aspiring presidential candidate for the People’s National Convention (PNC), has pledged to announce his running mate within a week of being confirmed as the party’s presidential candidate.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning on July 8, Mornah emphasized that this swift selection contrasts with the practices of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He highlighted the importance of competent leadership to improve the country's economy, expressing confidence in the ability of other candidates to govern effectively if he does not win.

Mornah criticized NPP’s running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, for showing arrogance in power despite being solid in opposition.



