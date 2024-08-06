News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

I’ll partner traditional authorities to tackle deviant sexual behaviour, other ills of society – Bawumia

Bawumia Speaks 1068x710 Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Tue, 6 Aug 2024 Source: 3news

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's flagbearer, has pledged to work closely with traditional authorities to tackle societal issues, including deviant sexual behavior.

Following his visit to Asuogyaman, Lower Manya, and Yilo Krobo constituencies on August 4, Bawumia emphasized his commitment to preserving positive aspects of society while reforming problematic areas.

He vowed that his future government would enhance collaboration with traditional leaders to address these issues, affirming that such efforts are achievable.

Read full article

Source: 3news