I’ll vote for Mahama over Bawumia because of experience – Nyaho-Tamakloe

Mahama and Bawumia

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the NPP, has announced he will vote for John Dramani Mahama over Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 elections.

He cited Mahama’s experience as a key factor in his decision.



Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe also criticized the Electoral Commission, calling it a significant threat to Ghana’s democracy and warning that its actions could lead to serious repercussions.

His comments reflect growing concerns about the EC as the country approaches the general elections.



Read full article