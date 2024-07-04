I lost huge sums of money from Joy Dadi deal due to FDA Alcohol ad ban – Mzbel

Mzbel

Source: 3news

Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur Mzbel criticized Ghana's FDA for banning alcohol ads featuring celebrities, citing financial losses from a canceled deal with Joy Dadi due to the directive.

Eight years ago, she received Gh₵25,000 for an ad campaign halted mid-process.



Despite preparations, including photoshoots for a billboard, the ban forced cancellation, leaving Mzbel with unrecovered costs and a substantial unpaid balance.

The FDA, aiming to prevent alcohol influence on minors, faces legal scrutiny.



Ghana's Supreme Court recently upheld the FDA's policy, rejecting claims of unconstitutionality, asserting it as reasonable and not in violation of rights.



