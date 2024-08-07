I'm disappointed in Mahama Ayariga's 'NPP stolen campaign money' comment - Salahudeen Musah

Salahudeen Musah, Upper East Regional Youth Organizer, has sharply criticized Mahama Ayariga, MP for Bawku Central, over recent allegations concerning the misuse of funds by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate.

Ayariga claimed that the NPP candidate was using stolen money to sway voters in Bolgatanga East Constituency during an NDC campaign event.



Musah dismissed Ayariga’s remarks, asserting that the NDC candidate, Dr. Dominic Akuritingayine, is losing support in the constituency and will inevitably face defeat.



He condemned Ayariga as a failure, contrasting his record unfavorably with that of Hon. Mathew Silas Amoah, a successful businessman and NPP candidate.

Musah criticized Ayariga’s business failures and legal troubles, suggesting they reflect poorly on his credibility.



He urged for a clean campaign, emphasizing that politics should focus on community upliftment rather than spreading propaganda.



Musah praised Amoah for his contributions and projects, urging Bolgatanga East voters to support Amoah and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, promising a secure future under their leadership.



