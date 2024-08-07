News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

I'm disappointed in Mahama Ayariga's 'NPP stolen campaign money' comment - Salahudeen Musah

Salahudeen Musah .png Salahudeen Musah Al-Khomieni

Wed, 7 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Salahudeen Musah, Upper East Regional Youth Organizer, has sharply criticized Mahama Ayariga, MP for Bawku Central, over recent allegations concerning the misuse of funds by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live