I’m disappointed in Nana Addo for retaining Abu Jinapor as Minister amid Galamsey concerns – Member of Movement for Change

Samuel A. Jinapor

Solomon Owusu of the Movement for Change has harshly criticized President Akufo-Addo for keeping Samuel Abu Jinapor as Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, accusing him of failing to tackle illegal mining (galamsey) effectively.

Owusu dismissed Jinapor’s efforts as deceptive and highlighted concerns over alleged complicity of local leaders in galamsey.

He also criticized both the NPP and NDC for their ineffective responses to the crisis, questioning the use of substantial funds pledged to combat the issue and suggesting these funds are misused for personal gain rather than addressing the galamsey menace.



