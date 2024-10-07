I’m just waiting for Akufo-Addo to leave Office – Franklin Cudjoe

Cudjoe urged citizens to continue protesting

IMANI Africa President Franklin Cudjoe has criticized President Akufo-Addo for his lack of action on Ghana’s illegal mining (galamsey) crisis.

Speaking on Citi FM, Cudjoe said the president is not serious about tackling the issue and only responded after labor unions threatened a strike.



He expressed disappointment over the president’s indifference at a recent Ghana Journalists Association event, where he ignored calls to address the problem.

Cudjoe urged citizens to continue protesting and demanding accountability, as he believes the president’s words on the matter are meaningless.



