I’m not sure there is a real intention to bring back road tolls – Prof Asuming

The e-levy’s underperformance has led to renewed discussions about tolls

Professor Patrick Asuming of the University of Ghana Business School doubts the government's sincerity about reinstating road tolls, citing past unfulfilled promises.

He criticized the e-levy, which was introduced as a replacement for road tolls but failed to meet expectations.



Despite the government's plan to reintroduce road tolls by 2025, approved by Cabinet, and support from Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for tolls to fund infrastructure, Asuming remains skeptical.

The e-levy's underperformance has led to renewed discussions about tolls, highlighting the ongoing debate over effective funding for road projects.



