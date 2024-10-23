I’m still the Member of Parliament for Agona West on NPP ticket – Cynthia Morrison

Cynthia Morrison

Cynthia Morrison, the Member of Parliament for Agona West, has affirmed her status as an MP representing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and denied any claims of resigning from the party.

She rejected allegations that she accepted money from the NPP to withdraw her candidacy as an independent candidate for the upcoming elections.

Morrison stated, “I am still contesting and I’ve not taken any money to step down.” She emphasized that her legal advisors are handling related matters, while she remains committed to her campaign.



