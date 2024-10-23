News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

I’m still the Member of Parliament for Agona West on NPP ticket – Cynthia Morrison

MPScreenshot 2024 10 23 034605.png Cynthia Morrison

Wed, 23 Oct 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Cynthia Morrison, the Member of Parliament for Agona West, has affirmed her status as an MP representing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and denied any claims of resigning from the party.

She rejected allegations that she accepted money from the NPP to withdraw her candidacy as an independent candidate for the upcoming elections.

Morrison stated, “I am still contesting and I’ve not taken any money to step down.” She emphasized that her legal advisors are handling related matters, while she remains committed to her campaign.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com