I’m surprised Dumelo, being disrespectful, shameless, and politically immature, would mention my name – MP

Lydia Seyram Alhassan

Mon, 28 Oct 2024 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan, MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, has criticized her parliamentary opponent, John Dumelo, calling him disrespectful.

She expressed surprise at Dumelo's audacity to mention her name after previously demeaning her for political gain.

Alhassan rejected Dumelo's allegations of vote-buying, emphasizing her commitment to supporting small businesses and providing scholarships to over 1,000 students during her tenure.

She stated, “I am proud of my achievements” and questioned Dumelo’s intentions, asserting that her initiatives benefit the community and calling into question his reasons for running against her.

