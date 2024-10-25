I never for once thought of staging a Coup – ACP Rt. Dr. Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo

ACP Dr. Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo

ACP Dr. Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo, a senior Ghanaian police officer, has refuted claims that he plotted a coup, stating the allegations were false and fabricated by the Attorney General and BNI.

During an interview, Agordzo expressed frustration with Ghana’s justice system, which he said limited his ability to defend himself, prolonging his case for four years.



Arrested in 2021 for an alleged coup plot, Agordzo faced serious charges but was found not guilty and acquitted in 2024.

His supporters celebrated the court's decision, bringing closure to the high-profile case.



