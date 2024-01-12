I never said President Akufo-Addo was in my pocket – Kwasi Nyantakyi

Former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former President of Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi has denied ever saying that Ghana’s Presdident, Nana Akufo-Addo was in his pocket.

Kwasi Nyantakyi in May 2018 became a huge subject of criticism, ridicule after the Police CID triggered an arrest order following a complaint of fraud made against him by President Akufo-Addo.



He was cartooned and trolled with the caricature of the president in his pocket.



This was after the FA President had been caught in an investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas in which he was seen using the name of the president and the vice president to solicit money from prospective investors.



Unknown to him, the supposed investors were undercover journalists who captured the conversation and conduct of the FA president.

Media reports quoted Mr Nyantakyi as telling the investors that “the president was in his pocket” and that if he was given an amount of money, the investors will have their way doing business in Ghana.



But speaking on the matter on Starr Chat on Starr with Bola Ray FM Thursday, Kwasi Nyantakyi in denying the words attributed to him stated that it was uncivil for anyone to cartoon him and the President in the manner it was done, especially when he never uttered those words.



”I never said that. You see the propaganda and who am I to defend myself. Ask Anas to produce a tape in which I said that. How could I even have said that, I never ever said that. But I saw cartoons of Kwasi Nyantakyi reduced into a spider with the Nana Akufo-Addo’s head protruding out of my pocket. It was very disrespectful for people to do that.”



He added that he regrets mentioning the names of the President and Vice President in his discussion with the supposed Arabian investors.