I overcame doubts as a Muslim and Non-Akan – Bawumia Speaks in Ketu South

During a recent visit to the Ketu South district in the Volta Region, Ghana's Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, addressed challenges in his political journey.

He highlighted facing skepticism due to his Muslim faith and non-Akan ethnicity, asserting that these obstacles have strengthened his resolve.



Bawumia emphasized the NPP's commitment to inclusivity and unity, stating that the party welcomes diverse backgrounds.

He reiterated his campaign's focus on fulfilling Ghanaians' aspirations, expressing confidence in the overwhelming support he has received during his visits to over 200 constituencies.



