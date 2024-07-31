I pledge to appoint a fair-minded Minister for Justice – Mahama

Mahama stressed the importance of judicial independence

Former President John Dramani Mahama has pledged to appoint a fair-minded Minister for Justice if elected.

He emphasized that his appointee would collaborate with the legal fraternity and the Judicial Council to implement reforms, aiming to establish a truly independent judiciary in Ghana.



This assurance follows the Court of Appeal's decision to uphold Cassiel Ato Forson's acquittal.

Mahama stressed the importance of judicial independence and his commitment to ensuring a justice system that all Ghanaians can trust and be proud of.



