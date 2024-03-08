I pray Akufo-Addo does not sign the anti-LGBTQ bill - Samia Nkrumah

Samia Nkrumah

Former Jomoro MP, Samia Yaba Nkrumah, has urged President Akufo-Addo not to approve the Bill on Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, also known as the anti-LGBTQ Bill.

The bill, passed by Parliament on February 28, 2024, seeks to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities and prohibit their promotion, advocacy, and funding, with penalties ranging from 6 months to 3 years in jail for offenders and 3 to 5 years for promoters or sponsors.



In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Nkrumah criticized the bill as excessively harsh and unjust, expressing her hope that the President would not sign or assent to it.



She emphasized the need for education and unity among Ghanaians to protect and care for each other, stating:

“I pray the President does not sign it, or assent to it. I believe it is a brutal, harsh, and unjust law, and we don’t need it. We are against rape, paedophilia, against all these situations that people seem to be terrified of gays and I think we need to educate ourselves.



But most importantly I don’t support anything that brings division and torments the people of Ghana. We are all Ghanaians, and we need to protect and take care of each other.”