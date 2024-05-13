News

News
I prefer a humble mate to an arrogant mate - Koku Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho Ka Koku Anyidoho

Mon, 13 May 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, is advocating for humility and patience in leadership.

Anyidoho uses a metaphorical analogy to convey his viewpoint on leadership qualities, favoring humility and patience over arrogance and impulsiveness.

His analogy compares a humble mate willing to wait for their turn to drive to an arrogant co-driver who disrupts the driving formula, cautioning against overeagerness and disrespect for hierarchy.

Political observers interpret Anyidoho's comments as commentary on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama, highlighting the importance of humility in leadership succession.



