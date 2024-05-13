I prefer a humble mate to an arrogant mate - Koku Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, is advocating for humility and patience in leadership.

Anyidoho uses a metaphorical analogy to convey his viewpoint on leadership qualities, favoring humility and patience over arrogance and impulsiveness.



His analogy compares a humble mate willing to wait for their turn to drive to an arrogant co-driver who disrupts the driving formula, cautioning against overeagerness and disrespect for hierarchy.



Political observers interpret Anyidoho's comments as commentary on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama, highlighting the importance of humility in leadership succession.

I prefer a humble mate who admits he wants to wait for his time to drive, to an arrogant mate who says he is a co-driver and believed he was more important than the driver so “conspired with nature” for the driver to “give way”. — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) May 12, 2024