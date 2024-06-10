I promise you a leaner government – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

John Mahama, the NDC flagbearer, has promised to reduce the number of ministers and cut government spending if elected president again.

He vowed to use the savings to improve the lives of teachers and national workers.



Mahama reiterated his 24-hour economy idea, which aims to create an enabling environment for businesses and institutions to operate 24/7.

This, he believed will double and triple job opportunities, optimize service delivery, and generate decent jobs.



The 24-hour economy will ensure 24-hour port, customs, DVLA, agro-processing, manufacturing, and construction services, among others.



Read full article