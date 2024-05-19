I say in humility that my generation has failed you - Sam Jonah to graduates

Sam Jonah at Morgan State University in Baltimore

Prominent businessman and Chancellor of Cape Coast University, Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, has criticized the current crop of global leaders for failing to set a good example for the younger generation.

Speaking to the 2024 graduating class of Morgan State University in Baltimore, USA, over the weekend as keynote speaker at the university’s 147th Spring Commencement, Sam Jonah lamented that many world leaders have ignored pressing global issues.



Jonah highlighted the numerous problems that the world is facing today, which the younger generation will have to contend with.



"Through no fault of yours, a different world with various, and evolving, challenges awaits you. While many forebears may find cold comfort in progress made in certain aspects of life, I am not afraid to say in candour and humility that my generation has not been kind to you. We have left for you a world riddled with wars, famine, disease, racial and gender discrimination, and a multitude of problems," he stated.



He pointed out that despite the glaring geopolitical and socio-economic challenges, global leaders seem to be doing little to address these issues.



Sir Jonah remarked, "The current global landscape is deeply influenced by a myriad of geopolitical and socio-economic challenges across all continents, highlighting the intricate interdependencies, and the urgent need for radical action. Societal divisions have intensified."



Sir Jonah emphasized that when young people criticize world leaders for poor governance, these leaders must accept the blame.

"Sadly, all these seemingly intractable global crises reveal a paucity of humane, decisive, just, and provident leadership. It is instructive for the old to listen in humility when the young today say with anger and pain that my generation has failed them," he added.



Despite the leadership crisis, Jonah encouraged young people to engage in the political process, believing that their participation could lead to the election of more capable leaders. He advised the graduates to take an active role in shaping the future of governance.



Furthermore, Sir Jonah advised the graduates to complement their qualifications with the right attitude.



"In all you do, remember that whilst your aptitude is a great asset, it is your attitude that will get you ahead," he said.



He stressed that a degree alone is not sufficient for success and that the right mindset is crucial for achieving one's goals.