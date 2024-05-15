I sold my family's TV to start my company – Founder of Quick Credit

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, the founder of Bills Micro-Credit, formerly known as Quick Credit, has revealed the modest origins of his entrepreneurial journey.

He recounted how he sold his family's television set to launch his company. Quaye shared that the inspiration to establish his business struck him upon his return to Ghana after residing abroad for several years.



Despite not returning with substantial funds, he found himself perceived as affluent by his community members, who frequently sought financial aid from him.

The venture commenced on a small scale, with Quaye providing loans to locals for various needs such as school fees and medical expenses. To fund his enterprise, he made the tough decision to sell off family belongings, including their TV and freezers.



The proceeds from these sales served as the initial capital for his business. As time passed and his business expanded, it transformed into Quick Credit and Micro Investments, catering to a broader clientele and offering an array of financial services.