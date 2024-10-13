I suffered an asthma attack in custody and was denied my inhaler- Felicity Nelson

Despite these challenges, she remains determined to continue fighting for justice

Social justice advocate Felicity Nelson has shared her difficult experience after being arrested during an anti-galamsey protest.

Over 50 protesters were detained, and Felicity’s phone was confiscated while she was live-streaming.



She was charged with wrongful assembly but wasn’t informed of the reason for her arrest until later.



Felicity, who has asthma, struggled to contact her family for her inhaler and suffered an asthma attack while in custody.

Her phone remained with the police for 10 days.



Despite these challenges, she remains determined to continue fighting for justice and a better future for Ghana.



Read full article