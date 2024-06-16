I thought Ghana would be a better place than it is now – Nunoo-Mensah

Joseph Nunoo-Mensah

Former National Security Advisor Brigadier General (Rtd) Joseph Nunoo-Mensah has expressed disappointment with Ghana's current development, criticizing both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for failing the country.

In an interview on TV3's Hot Issues, he lamented that Ghana should be in a better state and condemned politicians for prioritizing personal gain over national progress.

Nunoo-Mensah remarked, "When you vote for parliamentarians and president, we are voting for them to run Ghana for our benefit, not for their benefit," describing today's politics as merely a means to make money.



