I used to be followed by 6 policemen, 8 soldiers, and 15 bodyguards but no more – Obinim

The head pastor of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has lamented about the privileges he used to enjoy some time ago as a pastor.

He disclosed that his security personnel previously encompassed six (6) policemen, eight (8) soldiers and fifteen (15) bodyguards who were following him wherever he went to protect him.



Obinim said that the situation is different currently as he is escorted by his pastor or walks alone when he is embarking on a trip to other places.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Bishop Daniel Obinim advised the general public to be careful with their lives especially when they are thriving and making money.



"People are saying they like the current Obinim. Brother, what I have gone through in life, that I am not in the limelight anymore, is a lot. Right now, when I am walking, no one follows me. There is no soldier or bodyguard apart from my driver, Pastor Raymond.



"Previously, I was followed by 6 policemen, 8 soldiers, national security, Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) officials, and 15 bodyguards, but today, where are they? No more. I walk alone or with my pastor," he said.



It is not known why Obinim would make such claims however, he is not as loud in the public domain as he used to be some time ago.

