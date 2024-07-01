I’ve 2 wives and I’ll add 2 more – Suspended Assin Central NDC PC

Suspended Shiabu Migyimah

Nurein Shaibu Migyimah, the NDC's Assin Central Parliamentary Candidate, has denied allegations of immorality that led to his six-month suspension from party activities.

He claimed that the allegations, including an extramarital affair with a party executive's wife, are false and against his Muslim beliefs.

Migyimah, who already has two wives and plans to add two more, dismissed the claims as baseless and expressed confidence in the party's investigation process, stating that the truth will come out and reveal the "real enemy" behind the allegations.



