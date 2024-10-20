News

I’ve delivered more developmental projects to Bolga than government – Isaac Adongo

Adi.jpeg Isaac Adongo

Sun, 20 Oct 2024 Source: A1radioonline

Isaac Adongo, MP for Bolgatanga Central, claims he has initiated more development projects in his constituency than the municipal assembly and NPP government combined over the past eight years. He highlighted projects like a maternity block and boreholes, urging voters to re-elect him for continued progress.



Source: A1radioonline