I’ve delivered more developmental projects to Bolga than government – Isaac Adongo

Isaac Adongo

Source: A1radioonline

Isaac Adongo, MP for Bolgatanga Central, claims he has initiated more development projects in his constituency than the municipal assembly and NPP government combined over the past eight years. He highlighted projects like a maternity block and boreholes, urging voters to re-elect him for continued progress.





