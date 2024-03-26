I've done more for education than any govt in the fourth republic – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has underscored his government's unparalleled dedication to the educational sector, claiming it exceeds that of any administration in the 4th Republic.

During the launch of the Smart Schools Project in Accra on Monday, March 25, President Akufo-Addo highlighted significant investments in infrastructure, teacher support, and various educational initiatives, positioning his administration as a leader in prioritizing education.



Reaffirming the government's ongoing commitment to advancing education, President Akufo-Addo emphasized that over the past seven years, his administration has demonstrated unmatched dedication to education through policies, infrastructure development, provision of equipment and resources, including furniture, scholarships, stationery, and improvements in teacher welfare.

"I dare say that the investment and commensurate commitment towards education enhancement over the last seven years is unmatched by any government since the inception of our fourth republic some 31 years ago. These are seen in the areas of policy, infrastructure, equipment and retooling, furniture, scholarship, stationery provision, and enhancement of teacher welfare."