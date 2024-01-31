I've retired from domestic politics – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a prominent figure within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has announced his retirement from domestic politics.

Speaking to Asaase Radio in an exclusive interview, the seasoned legal practitioner voiced his discontent with the NPP's faltering communication strategies regarding recent governmental achievements.



While addressing issues in the interview Mr Otchere-Darko stated: "I have retired from domestic politics."

Mr. Otchere-Darko acknowledged the commendable strides achieved by the Akufo-Addo-led administration in navigating the intricate economic landscape between 2021 and 2022.



He underscored the government's successful implementation of diverse policies aimed at mitigating the impact of economic challenges on Ghanaian citizens.