I wanted Bawumia as President, but God chose Mahama – Rev. Owusu Bempah details

In a recent sermon, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, who leads the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, conveyed a divine message about the upcoming 2024 general elections in Ghana.

Owusu Bempah disclosed that although he personally supports Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), God has other plans. The revered pastor, known for his spiritual prophecies, revealed that while praying for Bawumia’s success, God instructed him to stop, as the next leader would be John Dramani Mahama.



According to Owusu Bempah, despite his personal admiration for Bawumia, God’s decision is based on Mahama’s kind-heartedness, which God alone has witnessed.



"It’s not because of the good things I have seen in Mahama, but what God has seen in him," he stated.



Owusu Bempah further elaborated that his spiritual revelations are not driven by personal preferences but by divine direction. This message has sparked discussions among Ghanaians, especially as it comes from someone perceived to have close ties with the NPP.



Addressing the backlash from some NPP supporters following his prophecy about Mahama, Rev. Bempah posed a rhetorical question, he questioned, "If God told me the NPP would win in 2028, would they still be angry with me?"

He defended his stance, emphasizing that his role is to convey God's message, regardless of political affiliations. The preacher has faced criticism for previously stating that Mahama could never be president again, which he clarified, saying God, like in the biblical story of Moses and the Israelites, can change His mind when people seek His mercy.



Rev. Owusu Bempah also addressed claims that he once said Mahama could never be president again due to a "bloodstained" past. In response, he drew a parallel with a biblical story in which God initially planned to destroy the Israelites but later changed His mind.



Owusu Bempah explained that God's decisions are not always final and can shift depending on His will. Just as God altered His course with the Israelites, He has now chosen to favor Mahama despite any past prophecies, demonstrating that divine judgment can evolve.







