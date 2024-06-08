I was lucky to work with Frema Opare at the Presidency – Abu Jinapor

Akosua Frema Osei Opare

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has expressed gratitude for working under Chief of Staff, Frema Opare, during his time as Deputy Chief of Staff at the Presidency.

He credited her guidance and mentorship for helping him navigate the role, despite his initial caution and lack of experience.

Jinapor recalled how Opare took the time to explain tasks such as handling correspondence and directives, describing her as a "mother figure" and a diligent leader who helped him grow in his position.



Read full article