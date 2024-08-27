I was nearly expelled from the NPP for campaigning and proposing Bawumia as Prez candidate – Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen

Former NPP Deputy General Secretary, Obiri Boahen, has revealed that he nearly faced expulsion from the party for advocating Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the party's next presidential candidate.

In an interview on Rainbow Radio, Boahen shared that his early support for Bawumia met strong internal opposition, with some accusing him of premature campaigning.



Despite the risks, he campaigned for Bawumia using his own resources, believing in his capability to lead.

Boahen contrasted Bawumia's credibility with former President John Mahama, criticizing Mahama's track record and urging voters to choose a leader with proven integrity and competence.



