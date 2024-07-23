I will continue to honour Yagbonwura - Abu Jinapor

Abu Jinapor paying homage to Yagbonwura

Source: GNA

The Member of Parliament for Damongo and Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has affirmed his respect for the Overlord of Gonjaland, Yagbonwura Soele Bi Kunuto, pledging to restore normalcy between himself and the Jakpa Palace.

Responding to a report that the Overlord had banned him from campaigning in the area due to alleged threats to peace, Jinapor emphasized his reverence for the chieftaincy institution and attributed the controversy to miscommunication and misunderstanding.

He called for calm and unity in the Gonja Kingdom and Damongo as development projects continue.



