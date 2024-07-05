I will destool any chief who engages landguards – Asantehene warns

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has issued a stern warning to Chiefs in the Asante Kingdom against using landguards and engaging in illegal mining.

During the first Asanteman Council meeting after his 25th anniversary celebrations, he emphasized his commitment to law and order, threatening to destool any Chief involved in these activities.



The Asantehene stressed that all lands in the Kingdom are his property, with Chiefs acting as overseers.

He condemned the rising use of landguards and illegal mining, insisting on integrity and respect for the rule of law in managing the Kingdom's lands.



