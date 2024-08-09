I will make sure you are jailed if NPP loses 2024 election – Hopeson Adorye tells Rev Kusi Boateng

Hopeson Adorye

Hopeson Adorye, a former NPP parliamentary candidate and current leader of the Movement for Change, has vowed to pursue legal action against Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, Secretary to the National Cathedral of Ghana’s Board of Trustees, if the NPP loses the 2024 election.

Adorye accused Boateng, who is also the founder of Power Chapel Worldwide, of fraudulent activities related to the National Cathedral project and criticized him for his optimistic election predictions.

Adorye, alongside Okudzeto Ablakwa, promises to ensure Boateng faces imprisonment, condemning his actions and statements as deceitful.



