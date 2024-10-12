News

I will replace E-Levy with E-Sika to give every Ghanaian common prosperity – Independent Candidate

BarimaScreenshot 2024 10 12 102551.png George Twum-Barimah-Adu

Sat, 12 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

Independent Presidential Candidate George Twum-Barimah-Adu has announced plans to replace the current Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) with a system called "E-Sika" if elected.

Unlike E-Levy, which takes money from electronic transfers for government revenue, E-Sika will create savings and pensions for citizens based on their spending.

Twum-Barimah-Adu explained that E-Sika will link to individual Ghana Cards, allowing funds to be saved in three areas: pensions, housing, and welfare. These savings will be managed by a tier-two fund manager, benefiting all citizens, including informal workers.

Source: 3news