I won’t invest in Ghana again, DDEP thought me a lesson- CDD’s Asiedu Sarpong

Dr. Kwame Asiedu Sarpong

Source: Kasapa FM Online

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has launched Ghana’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme to alleviate the country’s mounting debt burden.

However, Dr. Kwame Asiedu Sarpong, a CDD-Ghana Fellow, voiced concerns over losing £19,000 due to the program. He criticized the government's handling of the exchange, citing a significant depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi.



Dr. Sarpong vowed not to invest in Ghana again and criticized the Economic Management team and the ruling party's Presidential candidate for their handling of the economy.

Ofori-Atta assured investors that there would be no principal loss in the debt restructuring drive.



