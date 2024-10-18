“I won’t vote this year because of fake pastors” – Bishop Obinim declares

Bishop Obinim

Source: ZionFelix

Bishop Daniel Obinim criticized the rise of "fake and confused" pastors in Ghana, accusing them of misleading the public with conflicting election prophecies. He stated that he will not vote in the 2024 elections due to these pastors' actions and urged Ghanaians to assess party performances critically before voting.





