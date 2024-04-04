I would have done things differently – Prof Frimpong-Boateng on Agenda 111 project

Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng

Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has expressed concerns regarding the implementation of the government's Agenda 111 project, labeling it as problematic.

While acknowledging the project's importance, Prof Frimpong-Boateng raised reservations about its execution, particularly concerning potential financial challenges.



The goal of the Agenda 111 project, as announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on August 17, 2021, was to construct hospitals in all districts in Ghana within an ambitious timeframe of 18 months. However, challenges such as land acquisition obstacles in certain districts have cast doubt on the administration's ability to meet this deadline.



In an interview on JoyNews' AM Show, Prof Frimpong-Boateng stressed that a phased approach would have been more favorable if he were overseeing the policy's implementation.

He emphasized the importance of additional efforts to ensure the timely completion of hospitals under the Agenda 111 initiative, urging authorities responsible for the projects to reassess their approach.



"I think it was a very good initiative from the government saying you want to build hospitals for all districts in Ghana but it is the implementation where is a problem."



"I don't know the details of how it is being implemented, but I would have done things differently in the sense that by doing it in phases by starting with 45 or 50 and completing them before starting the next ones," Prof Frimpong-Boateng said.