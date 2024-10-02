I would have to pay $30k as import duty in Ghana on a car worth $10k – Kwaku Manu complains

Kwaku Manu

Popular Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has expressed frustration over high import duties in Ghana.

In a video shared online, he highlighted that a BMW worth $10,000 abroad incurs a staggering $30,000 in duties when imported to Ghana.



He questioned why the import tax exceeds the vehicle's price.



Manu noted that neighboring countries like Burkina Faso have lower import duties, making it easier for citizens there to clear goods from Ghana.

He urged authorities to address this issue, emphasizing that high import costs contribute to rising prices in the country.



