ICSBCS experts call for robust cancer care systems in less developed countries

Cancer specialists are calling for urgent improvements in healthcare systems to fight breast and gynecological cancers in West and Sub-Saharan Africa.

At the 8th ICSBCS Symposium in Kumasi, experts highlighted that aggressive triple-negative breast cancer is more common among West African and African American women.



The World Health Organization warns that cancer cases will rise sharply by 2030, especially in developing countries.

Researchers stressed the need for better cancer care and called for more investment in genetic research to improve treatment.



The symposium marked 20 years of collaboration to improve cancer outcomes in low-income regions.



