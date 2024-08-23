News

IDEG boss also foresees violence at 2024 election

IDEG Elections V.png Akwetey emphasizes the importance of these demands for ensuring peaceful and fair elections

Fri, 23 Aug 2024 Source: www.theheraldghana.com

Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey, Executive Director of Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), warns that Ghana's democracy is at risk if potential election violence isn't addressed, citing serious threats from the military to intervene if the situation escalates beyond police control.

He praises the NDC's demands before signing a peace pact for the 2024 elections, viewing them as crucial for addressing longstanding concerns about election-related violence and police authority.

Akwetey emphasizes the importance of these demands for ensuring peaceful and fair elections, suggesting that failure to resolve these issues could lead to dire consequences for Ghana's civil governance.

