IDEG calls for smooth voter registration to ensure credible elections

Kwesi Jonah Senior Research Fellow for Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG)

The Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to address challenges and concerns regarding the limited voter registration exercise to uphold the integrity of the voter register for the December 7 polls.

In a statement signed by its Senior Research Fellow, Kwesi Jonah, IDEG emphasized that a peaceful voter registration exercise is crucial for credible elections and to prevent election-related violence.



Voter registration is a constitutional right and the first step to becoming a voter.



The limited voter registration exercise, which began on May 7, 2024, aims to register 623,000 eligible persons onto the electoral register. It is intended for individuals who have turned 18 and those who have not previously registered to vote, and it is expected to be conducted in 1,053 registration centers across the country.



IDEG has been actively involved in the monitoring of the limited voter registration exercise, deploying volunteers as voter educators and observers in all 16 regions of the country.

Initial feedback and media reports highlighted challenges such as equipment breakdowns, network failures causing delays, isolated instances of confrontation between political parties and security personnel, and the exploitation of young voters to register illegally.



Mr. Jonah urged all stakeholders, including first-time voters, not to allow themselves to be exploited by politicians and to refrain from engaging in illegal or violent activities.



He also called on parents and guardians to educate their children about the registration process and related electoral offences.



IDEG further encouraged the media to maintain impartiality and avoid disseminating fake news or disinformation that could undermine the credibility of the exercise.